Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 9 of the 2023 college football season features six games involving Big 12 teams. Our computer model favors Oklahoma State (-7.5) against Cincinnati and betting the over/under in the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 9 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 19 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: West Virginia +7 vs. UCF
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 0.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Iowa State -3 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa State by 8.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 9 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 65.5 - Oklahoma vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Total: 60.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Iowa State vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears
- Projected Total: 49.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 59.5 - Houston vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Total: 58.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Oklahoma
|7-0 (4-0 Big 12)
|43.1 / 16.1
|496.9 / 359.9
|Texas
|6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
|34.4 / 17.4
|468.4 / 333.1
|Kansas State
|5-2 (3-1 Big 12)
|36.9 / 18.1
|474.7 / 363.1
|Oklahoma State
|5-2 (3-1 Big 12)
|29.1 / 26.0
|404.4 / 404.6
|Iowa State
|4-3 (3-1 Big 12)
|23.0 / 20.0
|328.9 / 329.3
|Kansas
|5-2 (2-2 Big 12)
|35.4 / 27.4
|443.1 / 396.1
|BYU
|5-2 (2-2 Big 12)
|27.6 / 24.3
|301.9 / 396.7
|West Virginia
|4-3 (2-2 Big 12)
|29.3 / 26.3
|394.0 / 365.9
|Baylor
|3-4 (2-2 Big 12)
|23.1 / 30.0
|400.3 / 398.4
|TCU
|4-4 (2-3 Big 12)
|29.4 / 23.0
|464.9 / 379.5
|Texas Tech
|3-5 (2-3 Big 12)
|30.0 / 25.4
|407.4 / 366.5
|Houston
|3-4 (1-3 Big 12)
|28.9 / 31.3
|407.9 / 419.3
|UCF
|3-4 (0-4 Big 12)
|34.1 / 28.3
|499.6 / 395.1
|Cincinnati
|2-5 (0-4 Big 12)
|27.0 / 26.0
|444.9 / 343.1
