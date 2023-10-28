SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all five games involving teams from the SEC.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
