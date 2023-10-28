Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 9 college football slate has lots in store, including fans watching from West Virginia. Among those contests is the West Virginia Mountaineers squaring off against the UCF Knights.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-7)
Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Marshall (-3.5)
