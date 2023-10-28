West Virginia vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The UCF Knights (3-4), with college football's fifth-ranked running game, square off versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) and their 24th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Knights are 7-point favorites. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. West Virginia matchup.
West Virginia vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
West Virginia vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-7)
|58.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCF (-7)
|58.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
West Virginia vs. UCF Betting Trends
- West Virginia has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- UCF is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
