When the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) square off at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

When is 49ers vs. Bengals?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The 49ers are the bet in this game. They're favored by 8.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (14.3 to 5.5).

The 49ers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 68.6%.

The 49ers have put together a 5-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

San Francisco has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.

The Bengals have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Cincinnati has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-5.5)



San Francisco (-5.5) The 49ers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 2-3.

The Bengals have put together a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) These two teams average 45.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than the total of 43.5.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.7 fewer points per game (36.8) than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.

49ers games have gone over the point total on three of seven occasions (42.9%).

The Bengals have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

George Kittle Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 42.0 3

Joe Mixon Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 61.0 1 17.3 0

