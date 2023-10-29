Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Cooper's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Cooper has been targeted 47 times and has 24 catches for 389 yards (16.2 per reception) and one TD.
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- Harrison Bryant (FP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- David Njoku (DNP/knee): 24 Rec; 216 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Marquise Goodwin (DNP/back): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|47
|24
|389
|63
|1
|16.2
Cooper Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|2
|22
|0
