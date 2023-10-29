The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) go on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: CBS

Bengals Insights

The Bengals average just 1.1 more points per game (16.7) than the 49ers surrender (15.6).

The Bengals average 46.6 fewer yards per game (256.3) than the 49ers give up per contest (302.9).

Cincinnati rushes for 69.8 yards per game, 9.5 fewer yards than the 79.3 San Francisco allows.

The Bengals have five giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 12 takeaways.

Bengals Away Performance

On the road, the Bengals score 13.3 points per game and concede 23.7. That's less than they score overall (16.7), and more than they allow (21.2).

On the road, the Bengals rack up 244.3 yards per game and give up 348. That's less than they gain (256.3) and allow (355.8) overall.

On the road, Cincinnati accumulates 164.3 passing yards per game and concedes 174.3. That's less than it gains (186.5) and allows (213) overall.

On the road, the Bengals rack up 80 rushing yards per game and concede 173.7. That's more than they gain (69.8) and allow (142.8) overall.

The Bengals convert 23.7% of third downs on the road (9.6% lower than their overall average), and give up 42.1% in road games (0.8% higher than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Tennessee L 27-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at Arizona W 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle W 17-13 CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco - CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo - NBC 11/12/2023 Houston - CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video

