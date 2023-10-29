Bengals vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) are 4-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the San Francisco 49ers (5-2). The point total is set at 43.5 points for the contest.
Bengals vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-4)
|43.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-4.5)
|43.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Cincinnati vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Cincinnati has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- A pair of Cincinnati six games in 2023 have gone over the point total.
- San Francisco's ATS record is 4-2-1 this season.
- The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-2-1) as a 4-point favorite or more this year.
- San Francisco has hit the over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).
Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Joe Mixon
|-
|-
|52.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32.5 (-115)
|-
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.5 (-115)
|-
|Joe Burrow
|245.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+115)
|8.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-115)
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|82.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
