The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) are 4-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the San Francisco 49ers (5-2). The point total is set at 43.5 points for the contest.

As the 49ers prepare for this matchup against the Bengals, here are their recent betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bengals as they ready for this matchup against the 49ers.

Bengals vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-4) 43.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-4.5) 43.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: CBS

Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Cincinnati has posted two wins against the spread this season.

A pair of Cincinnati six games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

San Francisco's ATS record is 4-2-1 this season.

The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-2-1) as a 4-point favorite or more this year.

San Francisco has hit the over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Joe Mixon - - 52.5 (-115) - - - Tyler Boyd - - - - 32.5 (-115) - Irvin Smith Jr. - - - - 14.5 (-115) - Joe Burrow 245.5 (-115) 1.5 (+115) 8.5 (-118) - - - Tee Higgins - - - - 45.5 (-115) - Ja'Marr Chase - - - - 82.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

