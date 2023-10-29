Bengals vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Before the 49ers play the Bengals, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Bengals vs. 49ers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|4
|43.5
|-210
|+170
Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats
Cincinnati Bengals
- The Bengals and their opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points twice this season.
- Cincinnati's matchups this season have a 44.9-point average over/under, 1.4 more points than this game's point total.
- The Bengals have covered the spread two times this season (2-3-1).
- This is the first time the Bengals will play as underdogs this season.
- Cincinnati has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +170 moneyline set for this game.
San Francisco 49ers
- The average point total in San Francisco's games this season is 42.7, 0.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The 49ers are 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers are 5-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 71.4% of those games).
- San Francisco has a record of 3-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (60%).
49ers vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|28.7
|3
|15.6
|4
|42.7
|3
|7
|Bengals
|16.7
|31
|21.2
|10
|44.9
|2
|6
Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends
Bengals
- Over its past three games, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- The Bengals have hit the over once in their past three games.
- The 49ers have totaled 92 more points than their opponents this season (13.1 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 27 points (4.5 per game).
49ers
- In its past three contests, San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In San Francisco's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.
- The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 92 points this season (13.1 per game), and opponents of the Bengals have outscored them by 27 points on the year (4.5 per game).
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.9
|45.5
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|24
|23.3
|ATS Record
|2-3-1
|1-1-1
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|44.2
|41.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|26.7
|24
|ATS Record
|4-2-1
|3-0-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-1
|2-1-0
|1-2-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-2
|3-0
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
