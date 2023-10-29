The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) square off against the Cleveland Browns (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38.5 points.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Seahawks and the Browns and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting intel you need in the article below.

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Browns vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Browns have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Seahawks have led two times, have been losing one time, and have been tied three times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, and they've lost the second quarter in two games.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of six games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored one time, and tied two times.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After six games this season, the Browns have lost the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent three times.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Seahawks have won that quarter in three games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Browns vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This year, the Browns have been winning after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in three games (2-1).

The Seahawks have led after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in three games (2-1).

2nd Half

The Browns have been outscored in the second half two times and won in the second half four times in six games this year.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (2-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging nine points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 11.8 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Seahawks or the Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.