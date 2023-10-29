The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) and the Cleveland Browns (4-2) meet at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Browns

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Browns Insights

The Browns rack up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 the Seahawks give up.

The Browns rack up just three fewer yards per game (319.2) than the Seahawks give up (322.2).

This year Cleveland rushes for 60.3 more yards per game (147.5) than Seattle allows (87.2).

The Browns have turned the ball over seven more times (14 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Browns Away Performance

The Browns score 30.5 points per game in road games (8.2 more than their overall average), and concede 32 in road games (12.8 more than overall).

The Browns' average yards gained (362) and conceded (355.5) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 319.2 and 243, respectively.

Cleveland's average passing yards gained (188) and conceded (244) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 171.7 and 149.2, respectively.

The Browns accumulate 174 rushing yards per game in away games (26.5 more than their overall average), and concede 111.5 on the road (17.7 more than overall).

On the road, the Browns convert 28.1% of third downs and allow 37.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (29.5%), and more than they allow (27.5%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Baltimore L 28-3 CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco W 19-17 FOX 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis W 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 at Seattle - FOX 11/5/2023 Arizona - CBS 11/12/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.