The Cleveland Browns (4-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). The game's point total is listed at 38.

The Seahawks' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Browns. The Browns' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Seahawks.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-3.5) 38 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-3.5) 38.5 -196 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Cleveland vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Browns vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Cleveland has beaten the spread three times in six games.

The Browns have covered every time (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Cleveland has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.

Seattle has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

Seattle has hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.