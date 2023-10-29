Browns vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Cleveland Browns (4-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). The game's point total is listed at 38.
The Seahawks' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Browns. The Browns' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Seahawks.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Browns vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|38
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|38.5
|-196
|+164
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Bengals vs 49ers
- Click here for Saints vs Colts
- Click here for Bears vs Chargers
- Click here for Raiders vs Lions
- Click here for Jaguars vs Steelers
Cleveland vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Browns vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Cleveland has beaten the spread three times in six games.
- The Browns have covered every time (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Cleveland has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.
- Seattle has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Seattle has hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.