Browns vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) and the Cleveland Browns (4-2) play at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Seahawks and Browns can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Browns vs. Seahawks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|3.5
|38
|-190
|+155
Browns vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
Cleveland Browns
- The Browns have combined with their opponent to score more than 38 points just twice this season.
- The average total for Cleveland games this season has been 39.5, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Browns are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Browns have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Cleveland has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.
Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle has an average point total of 44.8 in their games this year, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Seahawks have covered the spread four times in six games with a set spread.
- The Seahawks are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).
Seahawks vs. Browns Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Seahawks
|24.0
|15
|19.7
|8
|44.8
|3
|6
|Browns
|22.3
|19
|19.2
|6
|39.5
|2
|6
Browns vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends
Browns
- Over its last three games, Cleveland has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In their past three games, the Browns have gone over the total once.
- The Seahawks have outscored their opponents by a total of 26 points this season (4.3 points per game), and the Browns have put up just 19 more points than their opponents (3.1 per game).
Seahawks
- Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- In its past three contests, Seattle has not gone over the total.
- The Seahawks have put up a total of 26 more points than their opponents this year (4.3 per game), and the Browns have outscored opponents by just 19 points (3.1 per game).
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.5
|39.8
|39.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.3
|21.5
|21.0
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-1
|0-3-1
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|43.7
|46.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.8
|25.0
|24.7
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
