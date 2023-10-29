Chase Brown is listed as out and won't play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Brown's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Chase Brown and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 8, Brown has two carries for six yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has three receptions (three targets) for seven yards.

Keep an eye on Brown's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chase Brown Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Bengals have no other RB on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Brown 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 2 6 0 3 3 3 7 0

Brown Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Ravens 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0 0 0 1 -3 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 4 0 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.