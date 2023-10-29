In the Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Drew Sample score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sample will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bengals vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Sample has hauled in three passes on three targets for 10 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

Sample does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Drew Sample Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0

Rep Drew Sample with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.