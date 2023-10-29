Will Elijah Moore cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Browns vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has accumulated 25 catches for 226 yards this campaign. He has been targeted on 43 occasions, and averages 37.7 yards receiving.

Moore, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0 Week 7 @Colts 7 4 59 0

Rep Elijah Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.