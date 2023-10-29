When Irvin Smith Jr. hits the gridiron for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Bengals vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith's six catches (on 11 targets) have led to 32 yards receiving (10.7 per game).

Having played three games this year, Smith has not had a TD reception.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0

