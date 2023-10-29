Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown when the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers play in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Bengals vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Chase has 50 catches (73 targets) and a team-leading 556 yards receiving (92.7 per game) plus three TDs.

Chase has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0

