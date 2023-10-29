When the Cincinnati Bengals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, Ja'Marr Chase will be up against a 49ers pass defense featuring Deommodore Lenoir. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

CBS

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 73.8 12.3 10 47 12.20

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Deommodore Lenoir Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase has collected 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 556 (92.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, Cincinnati has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking fourth-last in the NFL by tallying 186.5 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with seven passing touchdowns.

The Bengals have had one of the lesser scoring offenses in the league, ranking 31st in the NFL by posting 16.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 256.3 total yards per contest.

Cincinnati carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 38.8 times per game (fifth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bengals have thrown the ball 26 times this year, placing them 18th in the NFL.

Deommodore Lenoir & the 49ers' Defense

Deommodore Lenoir has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 42 tackles and three passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, San Francisco has given up 1,565 (223.6 per game), ranking 19th in the NFL.

The 49ers' points-against average on defense is fourth-best in the NFL, at 15.6 per game.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The 49ers have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Deommodore Lenoir Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Deommodore Lenoir Rec. Targets 73 47 Def. Targets Receptions 50 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.1 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 556 42 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 92.7 6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 281 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

