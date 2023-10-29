Will Jerome Ford Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerome Ford did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Ford's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Ford has rushed for 344 yards on 78 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has 14 catches (19 targets) for 104 yards.
Jerome Ford Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- Kareem Hunt (DNP/thigh): 32 Rush Att; 103 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 5 Rec; 46 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Ford 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|78
|344
|2
|4.4
|19
|14
|104
|2
Ford Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|15
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|16
|106
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 3
|Titans
|10
|18
|1
|2
|33
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|9
|26
|0
|5
|19
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|17
|84
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|11
|74
|1
|2
|20
|0
