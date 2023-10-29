Jerome Ford did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Ford's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Ford has rushed for 344 yards on 78 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has 14 catches (19 targets) for 104 yards.

Jerome Ford Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Browns this week: Kareem Hunt (DNP/thigh): 32 Rush Att; 103 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 5 Rec; 46 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ford 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 78 344 2 4.4 19 14 104 2

Ford Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0

