Will Joe Burrow hit paydirt when the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Bengals vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets

Will Joe Burrow score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Burrow has rushed for 14 yards (2.3 per game) on 14 carries.

Burrow has not scored a rushing touchdown in six games.

Joe Burrow Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 14 31 82 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Ravens 27 41 222 2 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Rams 26 49 259 0 1 3 -2 0 Week 4 @Titans 20 30 165 0 0 3 1 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 36 46 317 3 1 4 7 0 Week 6 Seahawks 24 35 185 2 1 2 4 0

