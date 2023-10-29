Will Joe Burrow Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers in Week 8?
Will Joe Burrow hit paydirt when the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.
Bengals vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets
Will Joe Burrow score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Burrow has rushed for 14 yards (2.3 per game) on 14 carries.
- Burrow has not scored a rushing touchdown in six games.
Joe Burrow Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|14
|31
|82
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|27
|41
|222
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|26
|49
|259
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|20
|30
|165
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|36
|46
|317
|3
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|24
|35
|185
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
