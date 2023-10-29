With the Cincinnati Bengals playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Joe Mixon a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mixon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bengals vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a TD)

Mixon has rushed for a team-leading 366 yards on 96 carries (61 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Mixon also has 16 catches for 104 yards (17.3 per game).

Mixon has one rushing touchdown this season.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0

Rep Joe Mixon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.