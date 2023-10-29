Kareem Hunt did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Hunt's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Hunt has rushed for 103 yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, and has five catches (seven targets) for 46 yards.

Kareem Hunt Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

The Browns have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Jerome Ford (DNP/ankle): 78 Rush Att; 344 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 14 Rec; 104 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hunt 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 32 103 3 3.2 7 5 46 0

Hunt Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0

