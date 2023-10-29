Kareem Hunt will be up against the sixth-best run defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

On the ground, Hunt has recorded 103 yards rushing on 32 attempts (25.8 ypg), with three rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Hunt has contributed five catches for 46 yards (11.5 ypg) .

Hunt vs. the Seahawks

Hunt vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games The Seahawks have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Seahawks surrender 87.2 rushing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense this season.

The Seahawks' defense ranks 19th in the league with six rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-111)

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt hit his rushing yards over once in three games played this season.

The Browns pass on 51.4% of their plays and run on 48.6%. They are 19th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 198 rushes this season. He's taken 32 of those carries (16.2%).

Hunt has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored three of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (27.3%).

He has six carries in the red zone (35.3% of his team's 17 red zone rushes).

Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-120)

Hunt Receiving Insights

Hunt, in two of three games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hunt has 3.3% of his team's target share (seven targets on 209 passing attempts).

He has averaged 6.6 yards per target (46 yards on seven targets).

Having played four games this season, Hunt has not had a TD reception.

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs

