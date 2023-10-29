Kareem Hunt will be up against the sixth-best run defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

On the ground, Hunt has recorded 103 yards rushing on 32 attempts (25.8 ypg), with three rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Hunt has contributed five catches for 46 yards (11.5 ypg) .

Hunt vs. the Seahawks

  • Hunt vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games
  • The Seahawks have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.
  • Seattle has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.
  • The Seahawks have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.
  • The Seahawks surrender 87.2 rushing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense this season.
  • The Seahawks' defense ranks 19th in the league with six rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

  • Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-111)

Hunt Rushing Insights

  • Hunt hit his rushing yards over once in three games played this season.
  • The Browns pass on 51.4% of their plays and run on 48.6%. They are 19th in NFL action in points scored.
  • His team has attempted 198 rushes this season. He's taken 32 of those carries (16.2%).
  • Hunt has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.
  • He has scored three of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (27.3%).
  • He has six carries in the red zone (35.3% of his team's 17 red zone rushes).

Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

  • Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-120)

Hunt Receiving Insights

  • Hunt, in two of three games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
  • Hunt has 3.3% of his team's target share (seven targets on 209 passing attempts).
  • He has averaged 6.6 yards per target (46 yards on seven targets).
  • Having played four games this season, Hunt has not had a TD reception.

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs

