There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Everton FC playing West Ham United.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch today's Premier League action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch West Ham United vs Everton FC

Everton FC makes the trip to face West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: West Ham United (+115)

West Ham United (+115) Underdog: Everton FC (+230)

Everton FC (+230) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

Fulham is on the road to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-180)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-180) Underdog: Fulham (+475)

Fulham (+475) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Liverpool FC vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest travels to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-450)

Liverpool FC (-450) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+1000)

Nottingham Forest (+1000) Draw: (+650)

(+650) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Luton Town travels to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Aston Villa (-400)

Aston Villa (-400) Underdog: Luton Town (+1000)

Luton Town (+1000) Draw: (+550)

(+550) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester City makes the trip to match up with Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester City (-160)

Manchester City (-160) Underdog: Manchester United (+450)

Manchester United (+450) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

