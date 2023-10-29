In the Week 8 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Tee Higgins score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Higgins will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bengals vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Higgins has racked up 149 yards receiving on 14 catches with two TDs this campaign, averaging 29.8 yards per game.

In one of five games this year, Higgins has registered a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tee Higgins Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0

Rep Tee Higgins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.