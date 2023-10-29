When Tyler Boyd suits up for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has 30 receptions for 204 yards and one score this year. He has been targeted 41 times, and is averaging 34 yards per game.

Boyd has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1

