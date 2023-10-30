The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) are lopsided favorites when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) on Monday, October 30. The Stars are -275 on the moneyline to win over the Blue Jackets (+220) in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Stars Moneyline Blue Jackets Moneyline Total BetMGM -275 +220 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in four of seven games this season.

The Stars are 4-1 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in six games this season, with three upset wins (50.0%).

Dallas has not played with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Columbus has not entered a game with bigger moneyline odds than +220.

