When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Bryan Rust score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

  • Rust has scored in four of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Rust has no points on the power play.
  • Rust's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.9 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

