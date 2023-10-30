Ivan Provorov will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars face off on Monday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Provorov in the Blue Jackets-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Ivan Provorov vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Provorov has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

Provorov has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Provorov has posted an assist in a game five times this season in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Provorov's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Provorov has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Provorov Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 2 6 Points 0 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

