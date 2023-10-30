In the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Kent Johnson to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

