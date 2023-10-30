Kris Letang Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks - October 30
Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Letang's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Kris Letang vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)
Letang Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Letang has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 24:47 on the ice per game.
- Letang has yet to score a goal this year through eight games played.
- In four of eight games this season, Letang has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Letang has posted an assist in a game four times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.
- Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Letang going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.
Letang Stats vs. the Ducks
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|8
|Games
|1
|5
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
