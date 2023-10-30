Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Pettersson has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

