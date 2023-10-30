Penguins vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - October 30
As they get ready to play the Anaheim Ducks (4-4) on Monday, October 30 at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|John Ludvig
|D
|Questionable
|Concussion
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Alex Killorn
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 23 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
Ducks Season Insights
- With 25 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- Anaheim has allowed 24 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 12th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +1, they are 15th in the league.
Penguins vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-250)
|Ducks (+200)
|6.5
