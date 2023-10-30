The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, October 30, with the Ducks having won three straight games.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Ducks Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 25 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

The Penguins' 23 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.8 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 23 goals over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 8 5 4 9 11 4 60.8% Jake Guentzel 8 2 7 9 3 4 0% Evgeni Malkin 8 4 5 9 9 11 52% Bryan Rust 8 5 2 7 6 7 - Reilly Smith 8 4 2 6 4 3 -

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 24 total goals this season (three per game), 12th in the league.

With 25 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the league's 16th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 20 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players