The Anaheim Ducks (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Monday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Ducks Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Ducks 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+200)

Ducks (+200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Ducks Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

In the one game this season the Penguins scored just one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.

The Penguins have scored more than two goals four times, and are 3-1-0 in those games (to register six points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 1-5-0 (two points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 19th 2.88 Goals Scored 3.13 15th 18th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3 12th 2nd 35 Shots 28.1 26th 9th 29 Shots Allowed 31 21st 30th 10% Power Play % 11.54% 26th 10th 84% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.