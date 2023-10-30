Penguins vs. Ducks October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel and the Anaheim Ducks' Frank Vatrano will be two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Penguins vs. Ducks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD,SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins Players to Watch
- Sidney Crosby has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, collecting nine points in eight games.
- Guentzel has picked up nine points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding seven assists.
- Evgeni Malkin's nine points this season are via four goals and five assists.
- In two games, Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (3.01 goals against average) and has recorded 63 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Ducks Players to Watch
- Ryan Strome is a leading scorer for Anaheim, with 10 points this season, as he has recorded two goals and eight assists in eight games.
- Anaheim's Vatrano has posted nine total points (1.1 per game), with eight goals and one assist.
- This season, Mason McTavish has three goals and five assists, for a season point total of eight.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a .915 save percentage (21st in the league), with 119 total saves, while allowing 11 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put up a 3-1-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Penguins vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|18th
|2.88
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|15th
|17th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|3rd
|35
|Shots
|28.1
|26th
|9th
|29
|Shots Allowed
|31
|20th
|30th
|10%
|Power Play %
|11.54%
|27th
|10th
|84%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.61%
|19th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.