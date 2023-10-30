Player props are available for Sidney Crosby and Ryan Strome, among others, when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, who has scored nine points in eight games (five goals and four assists).

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Blues Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 18 0 1 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Jake Guentzel has nine points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding seven assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 0 1 10 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 7 at Blues Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Oct. 18 0 0 0 1

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Evgeni Malkin has nine total points for Pittsburgh, with four goals and five assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Blues Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Red Wings Oct. 18 1 0 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Strome's two goals and eight assists in eight games for Anaheim add up to 10 total points on the season.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 28 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Frank Vatrano is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with nine total points (1.1 per game), with eight goals and one assist in eight games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 28 3 0 3 4 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 6 at Coyotes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.