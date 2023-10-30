Rickard Rakell will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks play on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rakell available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Rickard Rakell vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Rakell has averaged 15:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Through eight games this season, Rakell has yet to score a goal.

In one of eight games this season, Rakell has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Rakell has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

Rakell's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rakell has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rakell Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 2 1 Points 3 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

