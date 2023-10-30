The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2), who have dropped three straight, on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.

Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in Monday's matchup.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Stars 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Stars (-275) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets (3-3-2 overall) have posted a record of 1-2-3 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Columbus has earned four points (1-0-2) in its three games decided by one goal.

Columbus has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Blue Jackets have earned seven points in their four games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games and picked up five points with a record of 2-0-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-1-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Blue Jackets finished 2-2-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.67 Goals Scored 2.5 26th 4th 2.33 Goals Allowed 3.13 18th 22nd 29.2 Shots 33.4 8th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 32.6 25th 28th 11.11% Power Play % 17.86% 16th 2nd 94.74% Penalty Kill % 82.14% 12th

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

