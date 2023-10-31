Cavaliers vs. Knicks October 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) take on the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT, MSG
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell posted 28.3 points last year, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Per game, Evan Mobley averaged 16.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also posted 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in league).
- Darius Garland posted 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Caris LeVert collected 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He made 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Max Strus' stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He drained 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.
- Jalen Brunson recorded 24 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Immanuel Quickley collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he posted 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett collected 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 boards.
- Donte DiVincenzo recorded 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|116
|106.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|48.8%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
