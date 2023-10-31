On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) take on the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Information

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell posted 28.3 points last year, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Per game, Evan Mobley averaged 16.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also posted 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in league).

Darius Garland posted 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Caris LeVert collected 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He made 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Max Strus' stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He drained 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson recorded 24 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he posted 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett collected 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 boards.

Donte DiVincenzo recorded 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Avg. 116 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.8% Field Goal % 47% 36.7% Three Point % 35.4%

