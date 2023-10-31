The Cleveland Cavaliers' (1-2) injury report has four players listed heading into a Tuesday, October 31 matchup with the New York Knicks (1-2) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Donovan Mitchell SG Questionable Hamstring 35 6.5 5.5 Darius Garland PG Questionable Hamstring 15 2 5 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Jarrett Allen C Out Ankle

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: None

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT and MSG

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 214.5

