Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Mitchell posted 43 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a 108-105 loss versus the Thunder.

With prop bets in place for Mitchell, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-102)

Over 31.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)

Over 6.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

The Knicks gave up 42.0 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the league.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.1.

The Knicks gave up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 44 28 7 5 3 1 2 4/23/2023 42 11 4 5 0 0 1 4/21/2023 38 22 7 5 2 0 2 4/18/2023 39 17 2 13 2 1 2 4/15/2023 44 38 5 8 6 1 3 3/31/2023 40 42 4 5 6 1 0 1/24/2023 38 24 8 8 6 1 4 12/4/2022 40 23 4 5 2 1 0 10/30/2022 37 38 3 12 8 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.