Donovan Mitchell NBA Player Preview vs. the Knicks - October 31
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
With prop bets in place for Mitchell, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
- Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-102)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)
- Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)
Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.
- The Knicks gave up 42.0 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the league.
- The Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.1.
- The Knicks gave up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league in that category.
Donovan Mitchell vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/26/2023
|44
|28
|7
|5
|3
|1
|2
|4/23/2023
|42
|11
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4/21/2023
|38
|22
|7
|5
|2
|0
|2
|4/18/2023
|39
|17
|2
|13
|2
|1
|2
|4/15/2023
|44
|38
|5
|8
|6
|1
|3
|3/31/2023
|40
|42
|4
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|38
|24
|8
|8
|6
|1
|4
|12/4/2022
|40
|23
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|10/30/2022
|37
|38
|3
|12
|8
|2
|1
