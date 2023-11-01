On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the New York Knicks (0-1) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell put up 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made treys per game (third in NBA).

Evan Mobley posted 16.2 points, 2.8 assists and 9.0 rebounds.

Darius Garland's numbers last season were 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41.0% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Caris LeVert recorded 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Max Strus' stats last season were 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averaged 25.1 points, 10.0 boards and 4.1 assists last year.

Last season, Jalen Brunson recorded an average of 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Immanuel Quickley collected 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also sank 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

RJ Barrett's numbers last season were 19.6 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season included 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He sank 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Knicks Cavaliers 116.0 Points Avg. 112.3 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 47.0% Field Goal % 48.8% 35.4% Three Point % 36.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.