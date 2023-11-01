Cavaliers vs. Knicks November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the New York Knicks (0-1) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG, BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games
- October 27 at home vs the Thunder
- October 28 at home vs the Pacers
- November 3 at the Pacers
- November 8 at the Thunder
- November 5 at home vs the Warriors
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell put up 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made treys per game (third in NBA).
- Evan Mobley posted 16.2 points, 2.8 assists and 9.0 rebounds.
- Darius Garland's numbers last season were 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41.0% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.
- Caris LeVert recorded 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.
- Max Strus' stats last season were 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averaged 25.1 points, 10.0 boards and 4.1 assists last year.
- Last season, Jalen Brunson recorded an average of 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Immanuel Quickley collected 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also sank 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
- RJ Barrett's numbers last season were 19.6 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.
- Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season included 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He sank 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116.0
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.9
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.