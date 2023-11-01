Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH. The over/under in the matchup is 210.5.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-6.5
|210.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland played 56 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 210.5 points.
- The average total for Cavaliers games last season was 219.1 points, 8.6 more than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers went 44-38-0 ATS last season.
- Cleveland was underdogs 17 times last season and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.
- The Cavaliers had a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +230 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for Cleveland.
Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cavaliers were 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, they were 19-22-0 ATS (.463).
- In terms of the over/under, Cleveland's games went over less often at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%) last year.
- The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game last season, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks gave up.
- Cleveland went 28-17 versus the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points last season.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
