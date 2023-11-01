Cavaliers vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - November 1
The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) heading into their matchup with the New York Knicks (2-2) currently has five players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 from Madison Square Garden.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|19.7
|3.3
|5
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|15
|2
|5
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: None
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-6.5
|210.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.