At 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, Boone Jenner (13 goals) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5) continue their 2023-24 campaign at home versus the St. Louis Blues.

Upcoming Columbus games

Columbus' next matchup information

Opponent: St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Broadcast: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Moneylines: Blues -145, Blue Jackets +120

Blues -145, Blue Jackets +120 Total: 6.5 goals

Top Columbus players

Zachary Werenski: one goal and 19 assists

Jenner: 13 goals and five assists

Adam Fantilli: seven goals and eight assists

Spencer Martin: 2-7-1 record, .891 save percentage, 36 goals conceded

