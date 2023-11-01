Don't be a fickle fan of Jerome Ford and the Cleveland Browns. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with Ford's updated stats, can be found below.

Jerome Ford 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 124 532 2 4.3 29 21 141 2

Ford Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0 Week 10 @Ravens 17 107 0 1 2 0

Jerome Ford's Next Game

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

