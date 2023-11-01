Where to Get Jerome Ford Browns Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jerome Ford 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|124
|532
|2
|4.3
|29
|21
|141
|2
Ford Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|15
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|16
|106
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 3
|Titans
|10
|18
|1
|2
|33
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|9
|26
|0
|5
|19
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|17
|84
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|11
|74
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|9
|37
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|20
|44
|0
|5
|33
|0
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|17
|107
|0
|1
|2
|0
Jerome Ford's Next Game
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: CBS
- Favorite: Steelers -1
- Over/Under: 33 points
