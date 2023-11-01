Before Logan Wilson and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the gridiron, show your team pride with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other apparel. Below, you can find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Wilson's stats.

Logan Wilson 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def.
70 4.0 1.0 3 6

Wilson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Browns 0.0 1.0 8 0 0
Week 2 Ravens 0.0 1.0 10 0 0
Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 4 2 2
Week 4 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 9 0 1
Week 6 Seahawks 0.5 2.0 11 0 0
Week 8 @49ers 0.0 0.0 11 1 2
Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 10 Texans 0.5 0.0 5 0 1

Logan Wilson's Next Game

  • Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Date: November 16, 2023
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
  • Favorite: Ravens -3.5
  • Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes

