Buy Tickets for Marshall Thundering Herd Basketball Games
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will next be in action on the road against the Ohio Bobcats, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to see the Marshall Thundering Herd in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Marshall games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Marshall's next matchup information
- Opponent: Ohio Bobcats
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Convocation Center Ohio
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Marshall's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Marshall players
Shop for Marshall gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kevon Voyles
|8
|13.9
|3.3
|1.8
|1.6
|0.1
|38.7% (41-106)
|23.9% (11-46)
|Nate Martin
|8
|12.1
|9.8
|1.1
|0.8
|1.6
|62.1% (36-58)
|-
|Kamdyn Curfman
|8
|11.0
|2.1
|2.8
|0.6
|0.0
|31.8% (28-88)
|29.2% (19-65)
|Obinna Anochili-Killen
|5
|14.0
|7.6
|0.6
|0.8
|1.4
|42.4% (25-59)
|16.7% (2-12)
|Cam Crawford
|7
|9.1
|3.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.1
|36.8% (25-68)
|28.6% (6-21)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.