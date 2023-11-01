The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will next be in action on the road against the Ohio Bobcats, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Marshall games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Ohio A 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Toledo A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 UNC Greensboro H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Bluefield Col. H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Louisiana H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 UL Monroe A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Georgia Southern H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 South Alabama H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Old Dominion A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 James Madison A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Georgia State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Southern Miss H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Old Dominion H 7:00 PM

Marshall's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Ohio Bobcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Convocation Center Ohio
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Marshall players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kevon Voyles 8 13.9 3.3 1.8 1.6 0.1 38.7% (41-106) 23.9% (11-46)
Nate Martin 8 12.1 9.8 1.1 0.8 1.6 62.1% (36-58) -
Kamdyn Curfman 8 11.0 2.1 2.8 0.6 0.0 31.8% (28-88) 29.2% (19-65)
Obinna Anochili-Killen 5 14.0 7.6 0.6 0.8 1.4 42.4% (25-59) 16.7% (2-12)
Cam Crawford 7 9.1 3.1 2.3 1.1 0.1 36.8% (25-68) 28.6% (6-21)

